CNN anchor Ana Cabrera began her first hour of CNN Newsroom Sunday by underlining how historic the upcoming impeachment hearings will be in the national discourse.

Cabrera began the hour by talking about how former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley wrote in a new book that John Kelly and Rex Tillerson worked to undermine President Donald Trump in an effort to “save the country,” an effort she said she declined to join.

“This is all playing out ahead of a huge week,” Cabrera said. “One that will see Americans gathering around television sets in their living rooms, in offices, in restaurants in the tradition of the famous public hearings that came before: Watergate, Iran Contra, Clarence Thomas, the Clinton impeachment.”

“This is history. This is when you need to tune in more than ever,” she said. “These hearings in the run up to a likely House vote on impeachment are a test for the country and what Americans believe in.”

Cabrera then asked Republican strategist Doug Heye for his thoughts on Haley’s comments.

“There’s been a lot of serious questions raised. Not just in Nikki Haley’s book, but throughout the past couple of years and we’ve seen some of what Kelly and Tillerson were thinking about play out in the situation with Turkey and Syria. Where lives have been lost and troubling policy has been enacted,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

