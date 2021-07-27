CNN’s Ana Navarro and Don Lemon argued over the viral confrontation between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and a patron at a Montana bait shop, with Lemon defending Carlson and Navarro, well, not defending Carlson.

On Monday’s edition of Don Lemon Tonight, Navarro and Lemon were joined by Republican contributor Scott Jennings for a marathon segment on the confrontation between Carlson and a man named Dan Bailey, who posted video of the incident on his Instagram.

Lemon opened the segment by saying he had “mixed emotions” about the incident, because “Tucker has done this to people before. Tucker said some really nasty and silly things about me. The next day, there were paparazzi in front of my house, hiding, taking pictures.”

“So, I don’t want it to happen to anyone. I don’t want it to happen to Tucker. But when you do things like that, I don’t know. I’m just saying that’s the real deal. That’s how I feel about it,” Lemon added.

Navarro did not agree, telling Lemon that ” I actually thought the guy who confronted him was quite polite, was not shouting, was not violent, and was not aggressive in any way. He expressed his opinion in the same way that Tucker Carlson expresses his opinion on a nightly basis, on a much larger platform.”

She went on to add that while such confrontations are unpleasant, “crap happens, okay? We get remunerated for giving our opinion and that comes with good and that comes with bad. So put on your big boy pants or your big girl pants and get on with life.”

Navarro also repeatedly cited the subject matter as an aggravating factor, telling Lemon “It’s about Covid and it’s about life and death. I think people are very raw and emotional and angry about that in particular.”

Later in the segment, she told Lemon “I also want to acknowledge why people are angry. Listen, they’ve been spewing out crap about Covid and anti-Fauci stuff and anti-vaccine stuff, and people are dying. And people have every right to be furious.”

Lemon responded “That doesn’t mean that you have to intimidate people in public. That doesn’t mean that you have to get in people’s faces in public.”

The segment ended with Navarro’s screen freezing up, and Jennings remarking to Lemon “It’s a rare night, Don, when you get to speak for me. This is amazing.”

Navarro did err when she told Lemon that “The guy never touched Tucker Carlson,” as video of the incident shows both Baily and Carlson made contact with each other at the beginning of the tape.

Watch above via CNN.

