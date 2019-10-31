CNN’s 8 p.m. programming scored on Wednesday, with Anderson Cooper notching more viewers in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demo compared to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes .

Cooper posted 294,000 viewers in the demo and 1.025 million overall viewers for AC360 at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

All In with Chris Hayes at 8p.m. only drew 242,000 viewers in the demo – but saw 1.779 million viewers overall and easily bested both Cuomo and Cooper in overall audience numbers.

The usual leads in the daily network ratings showdown continued to post strong ratings in the continual push for cable news dominance.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson came out on top Wednesday in an increasingly apparent struggle for cable news ratings dominance between Carlson, Sean Hannity and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Wednesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight had an overall audience of 3.111 million and 490,000 viewers in the key demo. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show followed closely in the demo with 486,000 viewers–though with a much lower overall audience at 2.836 million viewers.

Hannity had a higher overall audience than Maddow at 3.052 million viewers, but fewer viewers in the demo with 444,000.

MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams continues to be No. 1 amongst the late night news programs. It was seen by 247,000 viewers in the demo and 1.448 million overall, while Fox News at Night hosted by Shannon Bream notched 229,000 viewers in the demo and 1.177 viewers overall.

