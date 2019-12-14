CNN commentator Andrew Gillum told Michael Smerconish he would caution against drawing comparisons between the 2020 election and Boris Johnson’s recent victory across the pond.

“Do you think too much is being made of the application of the Johnson’s victory and what it may mean for Trump?” Smerconish asked Gillum on his eponymous program Smerconish Saturday morning.

“Boris Johnson avoided Trump like the plague just recently during Trump’s visit to Europe, wouldn’t even take public visits with him. He was also seen among a group of foreign leaders literally laughing at the president,” Gillum responded. “Donald Trump remained for him a scourge in Britain just as he does for about half the country here in the United States. So I think we ought to be cautious how much we sort of compare the two of these and use this as a prelude to what would happen in November.”

“We can’t have the same mistake that we saw inGgreat Britain, where you had the opposition split so widely, that it was different to have a consistent message that the left, the right, the middle could come around,” he continued.

“We also have to do a better job in reaching back to those who showed up for us, and then decided not to participate in 2016,” Gillum said.

Watch above, via CNN.

