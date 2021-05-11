CNN’s John Avlon used his latest “Reality Check” segment on New Day to destroy Congressional Republicans over their effort to force Liz Cheney (R-WY) out of leadership over her defiance of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s all based on a lie, and they know it,” Avlon said. “Even as Republicans make Liz Cheney walk the plank for the sin of telling the truth, there’s more evidence to how weak Donald Trump is and the lengths they’ll go to deny that reality.”

Avlon produced numerous pieces of data showing that Trump has become a liability for the GOP, that he will hurt their chances of winning battleground areas of the country, and that many conservative-leaning voters want him gone. The New Day contributor argued that Republican leaders are deliberately concealing these findings though, to which “it speaks to the insidious influence of group think, and the fact that fear is the glue holding together this cult of trump. Formerly known as the party of Lincoln.

“There’s just no support for the kind of Stalinesque purges of dissent we’re seeing today” Avlon added. He then referred to poll data to suggest that most of the GOP doesn’t actually support to effort to remove Cheney.

Why are they falling in line behind the big lie? It’s a function of fear driven by polarization. They are scared of being attacked by the ex-president from Mar-a-Lago. They’re scared of losing a primary. Scared of losing their jobs. So scared that they’re not even doing their most basic job, which is to honorably defend our democracy.

Watch above, via CNN.

