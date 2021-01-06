CNN’s John Avlon blasted Congressional Republicans ahead of their attempt to block Congress’ certification process to officially recognize Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the Electoral College.

Avlon kicked things off on a high note by saying “today is a date that will live in infamy: when members of the Republican autocrat caucus try to overturn an election without any evidence other than their feelings.” He also mocked Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs for his weeks of pushing conspiracy theories before being forced to fact-check and admit his lack of evidence over the election’s corruption.

Avlon moved on to the numerous Republican representatives and senators who’ve signed on with the upcoming attempt to block the certification of President Donald Trump’s defeat. He called this a “kamikaze mission about to slam into reality,” adding “they took an oath to the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

The Reality Check continued with Avlon dissecting the unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud Republicans are using as the foundation of their charge. He juxtaposed this with the losses Republicans seem to be witnessing in Georgia as a result of Trump’s post-election conduct.

“To those Republicans getting ready to soil their reputations forever under the Capitol Dome today, they’re not just choosing Donald Trump over democracy,” Avlon said. “They’re choosing Trump over reality.”

Watch Avlon’s segment here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]