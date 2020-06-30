President Donald Trump has been encouraged by some political allies to wear a mask to set an example for the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On CNN Tuesday, Jim Acosta noted statements about mask-wearing from Republicans and Fox News hosts, before asking about the likelihood of the president changing his mind.

Former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod said Trump “doesn’t really have an R on his gear shift” and very much doubted it would happen, but pointed out if he did he’d be with the majority of Americans across the political spectrum on this issue.

“There would be benefit, frankly, for him to stop minimizing the virus, which he’s been doing for several weeks now,” Axelrod continued. “It would be good to recognize how serious it is and it would help him. Do I expect him to do it? Boy, backing up is sort of out of character for him.”

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins added that Trump’s refusal to wear masks in public has led to disagreements within the White House and said it would be “remarkable” if he changed his mind.

“If you talk to people close to him, they do not think it’s something that’s expected.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

