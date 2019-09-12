CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers was deeply emotional on Thursday when he appeared on the network to talk about his daughter’s battle with a debilitating liver condition.

The segment happened as Sellers spoke to John Berman about how his daughter, Sadie, is recovering from a transplant surgery that was vital to her survival. As Sellers offered his gratitude to the family of the transplant donor, his voice cracked and he started to tear up when he continued to give thanks to CNN and everyone else supporting him throughout his family’s ordeal.

“Those 90 days were Hell, to be honest with you,” said Sellers. “But my wife is extremely strong. She raised a strong daughter. And so now we’re just paving the way for Sadie to be the next President of the United States. That’s all we’re trying to do over here.”

After Sellers explained why he wouldn’t have been able to donate part of his liver to his girl, Berman eventually noted that New York Times columnist and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali has a daughter who is battling stage 4 cancer and needs a liver transplant of her own. Sellers advised viewers to reach out to see about how they can serve as organ donors, and he told Ali “just be extremely strong for your family. Be extremely strong for your children.”

