CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said on Friday, in response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting, that “we’re going to have to do it the traditional way” and “mask up and go vote.”

Sellers said he expects next week’s Republican National Convention to “paint a picture that the Democratic party is one of chaos” and that Joe Biden is a “Trojan horse for socialism,” but he knocked the “conflicting” attacks Republicans have used against the Democratic ticket thus far.

Wolf Blitzer then brought up the president’s comments about mail-in voting and about potentially sending law enforcement to watch the polls. “Is this a dangerous precedent to set? Can he do this?”

Sellers answered with an “off script” message for fellow Democrats:

“I know we’re having these robust discussions about mail-in ballots, etc., but, look, at the end of the day, we’re just going to have to mask up and go vote. The president doesn’t want you to mail in ballots. The president is going to have law enforcement at the ballots. This is going to be a very difficult process. We have to own that. But we’re just going to have to mask up and go vote, and go vote early if you can. But you can’t depend on newer processes. You can’t depend on mail-in ballots. What he’s doing with the postal service, what he’s doing with law enforcement, you can’t depend on that. And so we’re going to have to do it the traditional way.”

He added that he’s encouraged by how motivated people are to get out and vote and how “we’ve been worse through this, especially people of color in this country, when it comes to impediments to voting.”

“I know that people want me to harp on mail-in ballots,” Sellers concluded. “I can’t do that. I gotta be honest with you. The president is not going to want those counted, he’s going to make that extremely difficult. Mask up and go vote.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]