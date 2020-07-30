CNN’s John Berman took a remarkably blunt view of the news that Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A day after Gohmert’s participation in the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr, the Texas congressman was scheduled to fly with President Donald Trump to Texas for a fundraiser, but those plans were dropped after he tested positive during a pre-screening. As Berman brought this up Thursday on New Day, he offered well-wishes to Gohmert, but he also had a few comments about Gohmert’s attitude to public health guidelines.

“Congressman Louie Gohmert — who has proudly defied those calling for mask-wearing over the last month, he wore one occasionally, but not happily, and bragged about when he didn’t — has now been diagnosed with coronavirus,” Berman said. “He’s asymptomatic and we wish him the best. But this is someone who has stood up and defied the science. That does speak volumes, I think.”

Dana Bash agreed before turning to the Capitol Hill ramifications of Gohmert’s diagnosis. She especially honed in on reports that Gohmert held a maskless, in-person meeting with his staffers to inform them he tested positive for Covid-19.

“So there are so many odd things that went on there, nevermind the fact that he is saying that he’s going to take hydroxychloroquine, even though we know medically, as you said, the vast majority of doctors say it’s not going to do anything,” Bash said. “And he is still, you know, questioning whether or not a mask is or should be the right thing to do despite so much evidence to the contrary.”

Bash was referring to Gohmert’s bizarre claim that he might’ve caught the coronavirus by wearing a mask.

Watch above, via CNN.

