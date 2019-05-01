CNN’s Borger: ‘I Don’t Know Why James Comey Feels the Need to Weigh in’ at Every Moment

CNN’s Gloria Borger today couldn’t help remark upon James Comey‘s tendency to “weigh in” a lot whenever the Russia investigation is in the news.

Comey penned an op-ed that dropped during AG Bill Barr‘s hearing today to offer a take on “what happened” to the respected attorney general.

Jake Tapper read from Comey’s op-ed on how “amoral” leaders like Trump infect and compromise those around him, like Barr, and in the end he “eats your soul in small bites.”

Borger remarked, “First of all, I don’t know why James Comey feels the need to weigh in at every sort of large moment.”

“Yes you do,” Tapper said as the panel laughed. “You know why.”

Borger acknowledged the critique from Comey before returning to Barr’s testimony.

