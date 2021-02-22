CNN’s Brian Stelter Goes After Cuomo for Targeting the Media Amid Nursing Home Scandal: ‘He Has a Trumpian Streak’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Brian Stelter condemned Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) for targeting the media amid accusations that he severely undercounted the number of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes.

Keilar began the segment by showing a clip from Cuomo’s press briefing on Friday, during which he railed against the criticism he’s been facing regarding the alleged coverup.

Cuomo also said that he and his administration failed to combat lies and misinformation throughout the pandemic aggressively enough.

“We did not aggressively enough take on the misinformation that caused people pain,” he said. “And it causes pain for families. And that’s what I regret. I’m not going to make that mistake again. If you’re lying to the people of the state of New York, I’m going to call it out. If you are lying in a report, I’m going to call it out. If you are lying in a newspaper, because you have your own partisan agenda, I’m going to call it out.”

The governor is also facing bullying allegations, which stemmed from New York Assemblyman Ron Kim’s claim that Cuomo threatened to destroy him over the nursing home scandal.

“Calling out lies is one thing but it seems that Cuomo would consider fair reporting about this nursing home controversy to be a lie and that is another thing,” Keilar said before bringing on Stelter to address the issue.

“And a problematic thing. Whenever a politician reserves to media bashing, you know they’re in it deep. Of course, Governor Cuomo is particularly Trumpy when it comes to Democrats in the United States. He has a Trumpian streak and he does resort to media bashing from time to time,” Stelter added. “Right now, he seems to be saying he has a communications problem rather than an actual problem. Right? He’s saying, we didn’t communicate well enough, we didn’t sort out the misinformation.”

Watch above, via CNN.

