CNN’s Brian Stelter Rubs Salt in Trump’s Wound: ‘Everybody in the TV Business’ Thought His Town Hall Would Beat Biden’s

President Donald Trump’s ratings defeat at the hands of former Vice President Joe Biden in their dueling town halls on Thursday night has stunned the TV industry — so says CNN’s chief media correspondent.

Appearing on CNN Friday afternoon to break down the numbers, Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter put into perspective the shocking nature of Biden topping Trump in the Nielsens despite only being carried on ABC — compared to Trump being broadcast on NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC.

“They are a real surprise,” Stelter said of the final numbers — which showed Biden drawing 13.9 million on ABC, compared to Trump’s 13 million combined on the NBC networks. “Everybody in TV business assumed that Donald Trump would prevail in this ratings race. The Trump campaign predicted that he would out-rate Biden’s town hall.”

Of course, the president’s obsession with TV ratings is very well-known, and it’s certain that Thursday night’s numbers won’t be well received at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“[This was] a matchup that Trump seemed to want,” Stelter said. “Because there was this expectation that today, Trump would be able to brag about being the ratings champion, beating Biden. When, in fact, it is the Biden campaign that came out ahead.”

