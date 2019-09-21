CNN’s Brian Stelter, S.E. Cupp Criticize Recent New York Times Errors: ‘Mistakes Add Up’

CNN’s Brian Stelter and S.E. Cupp criticized the various mistakes made by The New York Times in the past year, and noting it gives President Donald Trump more ammunition for his war on the media.

Stelter spoke with Cupp on her Saturday show S.E. Cupp Unfiltered, noting that the Times does publish “hundreds of great stories a day.”

“But when there are mistakes made, those mistakes are amplified and do damage more broadly than just The New York Times. Then politicians like President Trump can use it as ammunition against the media as a whole,” Stelter said.

“Mistakes add up, and they make people wonder about the paper,” Stelter said.

“So what I hope is happening at the Times and what I think is happening is that kind of conversation about where are the checks and balances, the multiple layers of editing that everybody needs,” he continued.

Cupp pointed out that mistakes are helping to enforce Trump’s invocations of “fake news.”

“We didn’t invent the phone call with the Ukrainian president. And his attorney went on the media with our own Chris Cuomo to corroborate the story. Are mistakes in the media helping feed the narrative?” Cupp asked.

He has spent the last three years tearing down the press for moments like this,” Stelter said. “Where there is a damning story with possible criminal conduct. He is trying to destroy the reputation of the press for moments like this. It is true, mistakes help him do that.”

“He’s doing it in a very cynical calculation so people won’t know what to believe. That’s what’s disturbing about the whistleblower story, Ukraine, people don’t know what to believe. They’re confused by the story,” Stelter said. “It’s up to all of us to help them be less confused, to try to cut through the fog and explain what’s happening.”

Watch above, via CNN.

