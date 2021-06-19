‘¯\_(ツ)_/¯’: CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Sometimes He Feels Like a ‘Content Creation Engine’ for Fox News

CNN’s Brian Stelter on Friday reacted to a segment on Fox News Channel’s The Five, in which the hosts referred to Stelter as a “whiny hall monitor,” among other criticisms.

The Five‘s extended riff on Stelter was prompted by a rant from Joe Rogan blasting the CNN media guru’s complaints about ratings and his fairly widely criticized interview with Jen Psaki.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherfucker, you’re supposed to be a journalist,” said Rogan, who was himself mocked by Stelter over the podcaster’s concerns about cancel culture.

Fox’s Dagen McDowell and Greg Gutfeld covered the Rogan segment about Stelter that followed Stelter’s about Rogan, and Stelter, who is currently promoting a book attacking Fox News, then responded to the Fox hosts in a tweet.

All caught up?

“Sometimes I feel like I’m just a content creation engine for Fox talk shows,” said Stelter, adding the ASCII shrug guy, “¯\_(ツ)_/¯.”

Sometimes I feel like I'm just a content creation engine for Fox talk shows. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/uzU6K7jCdn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 19, 2021

Stelter also took the opportunity to promote his book, as he often does.

"He has a book on Fox." Hey, thank you @TheFive for raising awareness about https://t.co/oGOKIamS5l. It's a perfect Father's Day present, if I do say so myself. https://t.co/LOvdESAY6L 😉 pic.twitter.com/XE6fzr0Yif — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 18, 2021

Many on Twitter pointed out Stelter’s long history of covering Fox News on his show, in his newsletter, in his book (linked above!) of course, and even on podcasts.

Brian Stelter: I'm a content machine for Fox Also Brian Stelter: Here I am on my own show, being interviewed about Fox News, about my book which I spent months writing about Fox News based on my Sunday show which talks mostly about Fox News pic.twitter.com/VPiGlbptoO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2021

Stelter did not reply to the criticisms of his retweet of a Mediaite story in which he mocked a Fox News segment mocking him after a Joe Rogan podcast riff mocking a Stelter segment about viewers going to non-traditional media like podcasts, which Rogan might have aired in response to a different Stelter segment mocking Rogan.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com