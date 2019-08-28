In response to President Donald Trump slamming Fox News for interviewing a DNC staffer on Wednesday, CNN host Brian Stelter said that the president’s morning tweets prove that he views the network as an “organ of the White House.”

“He’s lending credence to all the critics who say that Fox is state-run TV,” said Stelter after Trump accused Fox News of “heavily promoting the Democrats” by interviewing DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa and wrote that he is “looking for a new News Outlet.”

“He’s actually saying he believes that, and he wants the network to get in line and to be even more loyal to him,” added the Reliable Sources host. “He wants to quiet the journalists on the network. He doesn’t want to see Democrats interviewed on the network.”

Rather than seeing Democrats discuss the 2020 primaries, Stelter argued that Trump just wants Fox News to give airtime to his “friends and his fans constantly — the Jeanine Pirros of the world.”

“He does promote them on a daily basis, but he does continue to target Fox,” Stelter continued. “This is his most blatant admission yet, that he views Fox as an organ of the White House.”

Shortly after Fox News interviewed the DNC flack, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley appeared on the network to present the administration’s talking points, but that was apparently not enough for the president, who took to Twitter to rage against the cable news outlet he previously praised.

“Fox hires ‘give Hillary the questions’ @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith,” he wrote. “HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!”

He went on to accuse the network of “letting millions of GREAT people down” and told his supporters that “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

Watch above, via CNN.

