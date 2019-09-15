CNN’s Brian Stelter took time on Sunday to wonder if John Bolton was ever able to influence President Donald Trump the way he did when the national security adviser used to be on Fox News.

Stelter used a portion of Reliable Sources to address the news that Bolton, once a regular fixture on Fox News, seems to be having a messy break with Trump amid his recent departure from the administration. Since Bolton’s leave-taking reportedly happened over major foreign policy disagreements with Trump, Stelter posed an interesting question to his panel:

“Is it fair to suggest that Bolton was more influential when he was a Fox News commentator than when he was actually in the White House?”

Susan Glasser, who broke down Bolton’s resignation in The New Yorker, assessed that “clearly, Donald Trump hired him because of what he was saying on Fox News.”

“What I would say is that John Bolton was able to communicate to Donald Trump in the medium that he cared most about, which is Fox TV…He now risks a situation where he goes back on Fox TV and dumps all over the president if the president is shifting his foreign policy. Bolton, unlike many of the people who have been fired, pushed out, and humiliated by Donald Trump has said I’m going to have my say publicly…”

Watch above, via CNN.

