CNN’s Brianna Keilar Challenges Biden Education Secretary on Declining Student Performance — He Admits It’s a ‘Wake Up Call’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar pushed U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on the administration’s plan to tackle massive declines for students in both reading and math.

A new report from the National Center for Educational Statistics showed fourth and eighth graders fell behind in math during the Covid-19 pandemic, when most classes were being taught virtually. The report — usually referred to as the Nation’s Report Card — also showed a record dive in math for students.

Keilar declared the report was undeniably “bad news” as Cardona joined New Day.

“This is bad news. How are you reacting to this this morning?” Keilar asked the education secretary.

“Well, look, I’m saying if this is not a wake-up call for us to double down our efforts and improve education, even before the pandemic, then I don’t know what will [be],” Cardona said, then touting more money for education from the American Rescue Plan.

Keilar pushed back on the effect of “ARP dollars,” referring to it as a band-aid in the big scheme of mounting issues in the American education system.

“You’re mentioning the American Rescue Plan, and that is like a tourniquet right now when you’re talking about some of these major issues you’re seeing,” she said.

The CNN host referred to a report the network aired earlier highlighting the need for teachers around the country. One Arizona science teacher had approximately 70 students in her class.

“Even with those ARP dollars, there are no teachers in the pipeline,” Keilar said.

Cardona called overpacked classrooms a “symptom of decades of underinvestment.” He called for an increase in the education budget and “prioritizing” the issue.

The education secretary also dismissed the idea of there being a “generation of remediation,” claiming the teacher shortage can be solved by “honoring the profession” with more competitive wages.

