CNN’s Brianna Keilar Defends Report on Inflation, Price of Milk Over Criticism

CNN’s Brianna Keilar defended the network’s reporting on inflation after hours of criticism and mockery on Twitter in response to a story about the price of milk.

Correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro spoke to a family in Texas about how rising prices at grocery stores are affecting them. This family in question has 9 kids — 7 of them adopted — and they talked about the price of milk going up in particular.

“A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it’s $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that’s a lot of money,” Krista Stotler said.

CNN’s reporting ended up getting mocked on Twitter, and some critics — including Congressman Ruben Gallego — brought up the child tax credit the family should be getting.

McMorris-Santoro hit back at the criticism and slammed “assholes” on Twitter “attempting to dunk on a charming family who lays out how it feels to shop with price rises.”

“Very wise and cool tweets. Glad you’re all weathering the economy so well!’ he added.

Keilar retweeted McMorris-Santoro and similarly defended the report, saying the child tax credit “has been essential” for this family “but they’re still feeling the squeeze on their grocery bill” due to rising prices.

“Look, the silver lining here is that a lot of people who have never had to shop around for the store with the cheap milk are now … never mind,” Keilar added.

Keilar got more criticism over her tweets and the milk discourse has continued:

