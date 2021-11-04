CNN’s Brianna Keilar Defends Report on Inflation, Price of Milk Over Criticism

CNN’s Brianna Keilar defended the network’s reporting on inflation after hours of criticism and mockery on Twitter in response to a story about the price of milk.

Correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro spoke to a family in Texas about how rising prices at grocery stores are affecting them. This family in question has 9 kids — 7 of them adopted — and they talked about the price of milk going up in particular.

“A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it’s $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that’s a lot of money,” Krista Stotler said.

CNN’s reporting ended up getting mocked on Twitter, and some critics — including Congressman Ruben Gallego — brought up the child tax credit the family should be getting.

We shouldn’t diminish what this family is feeling. I am just confused, if they are a typical middle class American family should be getting $200-$300 per kid in child tax credit. With 7 children that is $1400 to $2100 per month. https://t.co/9FRV9Nc7Bc — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 4, 2021

Wait — when was a gallon of milk last going for $1.99? pic.twitter.com/YhsEgS1rIU — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 4, 2021

Average retail prices for conventional whole milk: 2017 – $3.39

2018 – $3.28

2019 – $3.32

2020 – $3.52

2021 – $3.64https://t.co/Zo2UT4yJcU — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 4, 2021

If you’re going through 12 gallons of milk a week it’s time to invest in a mothefucking Cow. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 4, 2021

The whole milk retail price per gallon in this country has not been $1.99 since 1979. Also, who is buying 12 gallons of milk a week? Did CNN stop to ask any of these questions? https://t.co/TNObuHJt0U — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 4, 2021

Who among us hasn’t purchased a very normal, not obscenely excessive 12 gallons of milk per week or 48 gallons per month? How do you do, fellow milk drinkers? https://t.co/J5mar8c2Q3 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 4, 2021

While folks debate how much milk these people consume, I wonder why CNN didn’t ask them how much they receive in Child Tax Credit money, thanks to Biden and the Dems. Cuz 9 children under 18 (but older than 6) gives them an extra $2250 per month. https://t.co/ECsle58CT0 — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) November 4, 2021

very typical to buy 48 gallons of milk every month https://t.co/tGOVvISE7F — David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 4, 2021

McMorris-Santoro hit back at the criticism and slammed “assholes” on Twitter “attempting to dunk on a charming family who lays out how it feels to shop with price rises.”

“Very wise and cool tweets. Glad you’re all weathering the economy so well!’ he added.

Truly remarkable number of assholes on here attempting to dunk on a charming family who lays out how it feels to shop with price rises. Very wise and cool tweets. Glad you’re all weathering the economy so well! https://t.co/AqA26YbwIA — Evan McMorris-Santoro (@EvanMcS) November 4, 2021

Keilar retweeted McMorris-Santoro and similarly defended the report, saying the child tax credit “has been essential” for this family “but they’re still feeling the squeeze on their grocery bill” due to rising prices.

Did you watch the piece? In addition to their 2 biological children they have adopted 5 kids and are fostering one. https://t.co/EUHFQtHRPE — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

The child tax credit has been essential for them and they’re very thankful for it. It spared mom and dad from taking on second jobs and helped offset the rising cost of food, gas and utilities, but they’re still feeling the squeeze on their grocery bill. https://t.co/IZWOATR8OF — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

I take it you don’t buy your milk at WalMart … or with coupons … or on deal days? https://t.co/N0vWsM0M2M — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

They delivered from WalMart. It’s a $7.95 delivery charge. The store is located a decent distance from their house. Considering the cost of gas and their savings on milk it’s actually an economic choice. https://t.co/eZEMjkTwRS — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

Manufacturers have cut back on coupons and sales. Because of costs. https://t.co/zcJImCk6w9 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

“Look, the silver lining here is that a lot of people who have never had to shop around for the store with the cheap milk are now … never mind,” Keilar added.

Look, the silver lining here is that a lot of people who have never had to shop around for the store with the cheap milk are now … never mind. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021

Keilar got more criticism over her tweets and the milk discourse has continued:

Twitter, where people make fun of people buying 12 gallons of milk a week and either not watching processing the video where the people involved say they have 9 children at home, including several from adoption and foster care: https://t.co/RCxsyp44UJ — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 4, 2021

12 gallons of milk a week may sound like a lot, but they’ve actually had to cut out their milk baths on alternate days. https://t.co/3vwwMWjKfR — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 4, 2021

aside from a family of 12 being far from typical, milk hasn’t been $1.99 since the first Bush era. can we at least talk to people who’ve priced things this century? https://t.co/ipz6Xdg815 — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 4, 2021

No, no. Dunking on a large family for buying milk is good. Definitely keep doing it. Also, you all should nominate Randi Weingarten in 2024. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 4, 2021

love to wake up every morning and drink exactly 1.71 gallons of milk for breakfast — rat king (@MikeIsaac) November 4, 2021

fair enough. even then, this is an exceptional family! not sure they should be used as emblematic. https://t.co/0fDgju2s6d — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) November 4, 2021

A gallon of milk hasn’t averaged close to $1.99 in the Dallas market since mid-2018. So, shouldn’t this be a story about how they’re complaining about TRUMP causing 14.7% annual price inflation? — Grant Stern is vaxxed (@grantstern) November 4, 2021

I can support that — Evan McMorris-Santoro (@EvanMcS) November 4, 2021

Desperately looking for a recipe that requires 12 gallons of milk. Gotta be part of the moment! — NYT Cooking and Food (@nytfood) November 4, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com