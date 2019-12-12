CNN anchor Brianna Keilar pushed against analyst Jeffrey Toobin dismissing President Donald Trump’s attack on Greta Thunberg, with Keilar saying the attack was inappropriate.

During a roundtable during CNN Right Now Thursday, the panel discussed Trump mocking the climate activist after she was named Time’s Person of the Year.

“He wants to be the winner, not the loser. Everything is personal to him, everything is personal to him, and that’s what this is about. And he’s president of the United States. And he’s got a bully pulpit, and he’s got a Twitter account with who knows how many millions of people, and this is what he chooses to do with it?” Gloria Borger asked.

Toobin then argued that Trump criticizing Thunberg is “pretty much fair game,” saying “she’s a public speaker, she gives speeches.”

“I don’t really care about being mean on Twitter. You know, that’s who he is,” he continued.

Both Dana Bash and Keilar took issue with this, with Keilar responding at length by bringing up Pamela Karlan’s joke about Barron Trump.

“I remember thinking, why did she say that? There was just no reason to say that. There were a lot of people who were defenders of the president who said ‘why would you bring that up?’ Keilar noted. “That is inappropriate. My point is, is she fair game?”

Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent criticized the comment from Trump.

“I don’t understand the punching down. You’re right, she’s a public figure and she can be criticized. I wouldn’t do it the way the president did it, but why would the president punch down on a teenage girl?” Dent said. “Most presidents try to stay above all this.”

Watch above, via CNN.

