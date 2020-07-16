CNN’s Brianna Keilar Presses Hogan Gidley on Trump Polls, Coronavirus Job in Epic Clash: ‘We Can’t Even Go to Canada’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar raked Trump 2020 campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley across the coals on Thursday as she grilled him over President Donald Trump’s dire position in the 2020 election.

In an interview that went on for more than 14 minutes, Hogan began by denying that the campaign is facing a shake-up despite the news Brad Parscale was demoted and replaced with Bill Stepien as President Trump’s campaign manager. Keilar pressed Gidley citing the “sad” atmosphere reported from the Trump campaign’s headquarters, but Gidley continued to dismiss any major concern before taking a turning the conversation in order to attack Joe Biden.

From there, Keilar and Gidley fought it out as the latter dismissed recent polls showing Trump trailing the ex-veep in multiple prominent 2020 election categories. Keilar, in the meantime, pointed out how pollsters have taken steps to address their failure to track Trump’s support during the 2016 election.

“The polls people are pointing to are obviously skewed heavily to Democrats, under sampling Republicans,” Gidley proclaimed. “Those are all designed to tear apart the Trump voter, the trump base. It’s never going to happen.”

After Gidley once again claimed life for Americans is “absolutely” better than it was before, Keilar brought up the coronavirus in order to note that most of the network’s poll respondents say they trust Biden over Trump to deal with the pandemic. Keilar eventually interrupted Gidley’s praise for Trump to bring up the news that the border between the U.S. and Canada remains closed because of the crisis.

“Hogan, we can’t even go to Canada. Canada won’t let us in,” Keilar remarked.

“I get it,” Gidley responded. “I’m not sure why you would want to go to Canada when we live on the greatest face on the planet.”

“If you want to get away from coronavirus, you might,” Keilar responded.

Gidley moved ahead after that to accuse Biden of supporting the #DefundThePolice movement, a false claim for which he was rebuked by Fox News earlier in the day. He then blamed the Obama administration of leaving the Trump administration no pandemic response plan, so Keilar responded “They left you a plan. It’s been like four years, okay? You know that?”

It went on with Gidley accusing the media of bias, Keilar calling out his false statements, and more pressure on how the Trump re-election effort will answer for his negative polling amid the pandemic.

Watch above, via CNN.

