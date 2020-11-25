CNN host Brianna Keilar offered viewers a scathing takedown of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) criticism of Joe Biden’s “Ivy League” foreign policy team — pointing to the elite education of President Donald Trump and many members of the GOP.

“On Tuesday, just before he quoted proverbs and urged folks not to rejoice when your enemies fall, he went after President-Elect Joe Biden’s first nominees,” Keilar said before reading the senator’s tweet.

Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools,have strong resumes,attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline I support American greatness And I have no interest in returning to the “normal” that left us dependent on China — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 24, 2020

Keilar began by noting that Rubio is going after Biden’s picks for networking well and being both educated and qualified for their jobs.

“It’s a rejection of experience and expertise that permeated the Republican party even before President Trump,” she added. “And for someone cynically poking at Ivy League educations, Rubio fails the note that Biden will be the first president in four decades without one, without an Ivy League education and Kamala Harris.”

Keilar then went after the educations of those on Trump’s team, all people that Rubio champions, noting that they’re largely all alumni of Ivy Leagues as well.

“Jared Kushner, the president’s son in law and senior advisor whose portfolio constantly eclipses his expertise, went to Harvard,” she said, adding, “It was revealed that Kushner’s attendance followed his father donating $2.5 million to the school.”

“Rubio’s chief of staff, though, he went to Stanford Business School,” she added. “Not Ivy League, but it’s the closest thing us West Coasters have to it and it’s arguably as difficult to get into as Harvard’s business school.”

Keilar then went after Trump’s education, playing a montage of the president touting his intelligence after pointing out how proud he is to have gone to an Ivy, even 50 years after his college graduation.

The CNN host threw Rubio a bone, explaining that his criticism of Ivy Leagues is really an attack on elitism before noting that it is an important conversation to have.

“White Democrats are considerably more likely to be college-educated than white Republican voters and as Democrats have struggled to bridge that divide for years in a very real way, Republicans, even ivy league educated ones, have tried to exploit it,” she added before playing a montage of clips showing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) faulting Barack Obama’s Harvard education.

She then noted that Romney has actually spent more time at Harvard than Obama did, as he has two Harvard degrees while Obama has one.

“Increasingly, Republicans in power have banished their own principles and instead are focused on what? Tearing things down. Like education, expertise, science, facts that will keep Americans safe. How can America have a reasoned policy debate when some members of one party, many members of one party, have said coronavirus is a hoax? When they won’t acknowledge reality. Like Senator Rubio who has not yet acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election,” Keilar added.

“Rubio attended a fine four-year institution himself, the University of Florida, and he takes a cheap shot at people who have a very important job, too. Who are only now receiving the first transition briefings in the last day because president Trump and most Republicans haven’t acknowledged that they won the election. Unless you plan on doing that today, Senator Rubio.”

