CNN’s Brianna Keilar Sobs During Report on How Many Children Have Been Killed in Ukraine

CNN’s Brianna Keilar wept while delivering a haunting report on all of the Ukrainian children who’ve been killed or injured because of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Keilar was in Lviv on Thursday as she conducted a New Day segment on how the war has resulted in “stolen childhood on an unimaginable scale.” From there, she began to recap several of the most heartbreaking stories from the war in Ukraine, focusing on all of the kids among the civilian casualties.

Keilar’s voice first began to crack as she spoke about 6-year-old Sofia and her infant brother Vanyushka, who was murdered along with several members of their family when Russian soldiers shot up their car at a checkpoint. Keilar was distraught as she recalled how their uncle was on speakerphone when it happened, and he listened to them while they died.

After several more stories of lost children, Keilar became emotional again as she noted that the Ukrainian government says nearly 200 kids have died in the war so far, “but that is the official count, though it is likely a gross underestimate that doesn’t include those in places where active fighting is underway.” She turned to the decimated city of Mariupol, recalling stories like Russia’s bombing of a drama theater where civilians were taking shelter, plus the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child after the Russians launched an airstrike on a maternity hospital.

This went on and on until Keilar began to cry outright when she spoke of another 6 year old Ukrainian girl who was killed after the Russians shelled her residential area.

“She was wearing unicorn pajamas an ambulance rushed her to the hospital where she died,” Keilar said through tears.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of war crimes in Ukraine, and Keilar concluded her report by noting how the Russians have accused Ukraine of fabricating evidence of the atrocities that have taken place throughout the invasion.

“But they’re real,” Keilar retorted with a final naming of names for the children who’ve died.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com