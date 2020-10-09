Move over Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy, there appears to be a new CNN anchor on the media beat.

In an epic, 8-plus minute-long segment, Brianna Keilar thoroughly trolled the many opinion hosts at Fox News, after President Donald Trump joked(?) about his ideal debate moderators a Thursday night interview with Sean Hannity.

“Let’s get a fair anchor,” Trump said. “Somebody like the great Sean Hannity. We’ll get Rush [Limbaugh], we’ll get Mark [Levin], we’ll get Laura [Ingraham], we’ll get judge Jeanine [Pirro]. We’ve got a lot of them out there. We’ll get Jesse [Watters], or Pete [Hegseth]. We’ve got a lot of them. Tucker [Carlson] is doing good.”

After airing the above clip, Keilar said “Seems like he’s kidding, but these are the people he flocks to, people he says are fair. If his wish came true and they moderated a debate, do you think they would press him on the administration’s failed response to the coronavirus?”

She then showed off examples of some of the most outrageous and biased comments made by each host. Keilar listed what would be serious potential debate topics, in this hyper-partisan time of a global pandemic, which she juxtaposed with some of the most outlandish pro-Trump and ill-informed segments from Fox News.

The examples are too numerous to mention, but some highlights included Jeanine Pirro claiming the “point of the mask is to basically dehumanize, to frighten people, you don’t know who is behind the mask.” There was Jesse Watters flatly saying (joking?) that if he were to get the coronavirus, he would simply “beat it the power of positive thinking.” And there is Mark Levin saying purely awful things about Speaker Nancy Pelosi that, quite frankly, raise serious questions about Fox News programming standards.

This was the latest of a series of segments from Keilar targeting Fox News. Earlier this week, she went off on Fox News for commentary that she said downplayed the risks of the coronavirus.

Watch above via CNN.

