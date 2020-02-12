CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Calls Out GOP for Ignoring Trump’s DOJ Meddling: ‘People Went Bananas’ Over Clinton’s Tarmac Meeting!

President Donald Trump’s praise of the Department of Justice for intervening in the Roger Stone case set off alarm bells for one notable CNN anchor — whose memory promptly reverted to a case when the shoe was on the other foot.

Speaking on CNN Newsroom Wednesday, Brooke Baldwin — during an interview with former Federal prosecutor Gene Rossi — hearkened back to the infamous tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch met on a tarmac in Phoenix, and recalled that Republicans reacted quite differently than they are now.

“Let me take you back, and our viewers back, to a tarmac in 2016 on a plane, right? Remember this?” Bladwin said. “Republicans lost their minds when Bill Clinton, former president Bill Clinton, met with the AG, Loretta Lynch. Remember that?”

Rossi chuckled.

“You laugh,” Baldwin told Rossi. “But people went bananas over that! And yet, nothing to add here? How is this not just total and complete hypocrisy?”

Rossi conceded that the Clinton-Lynch tarmac conversation was “improper,” and he “shouldn’t have done it.” But the former prosecutor put Trump’s behavior — and that of current Attorney General William Barr — on a different level.

“I’ve talked to many people in the Department of Justice who still work there, career people,” Rossi said. “And they are absolutely upset, unsettled and angry that the head of the Department is basically afraid of his shadow and will do anything for the President of the United States. That makes me ill as a former career prosecutor.”

Watch above, via CNN.

