CNN’s Brooke Baldwin took a moment today to rip President Donald Trump for his mocking of Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year this week for her global climate change advocacy. The president subsequently mocked her for “her Anger Management problem” while his campaign shared a Photoshop of POTUS’ head on Thunberg’s body on the Time cover.

Baldwin expressed disgust at the mocking:

“While it should go without saying the president mocking a teenage girl with Asperger’s is pretty appalling… unfortunately we are in a different time now. A week after the president and his allies criticized a law professor for invoking his 13-year-old son’s name, silence in this case.”

She brought up Washington Post reporter David Nakamura’s tweet saying he reached out to public officials who were offended by Professor Pamela Karlan’s joke mentioning Barron Trump to ask if they were offended by the mockery of Thunberg, but “none responded.”

I reached out to all these people to see if they were as offended by Trump’s attack on Greta Thunberg as they were last week when a professor mentioned the president’s youngest son during the impeachment hearing. None responded. https://t.co/lQt6Kh8DeW pic.twitter.com/B6tib9ss89 — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) December 13, 2019

Regarding First Lady Melania Trump, the White House issued a statement saying, “BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children. It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

“So she seems to be saying if you’re a minor who stands up for what she believes is right, that that’s fair game to be personally attacked? Be Best, I guess. But only sometimes,” Baldwin said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

