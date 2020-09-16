CNN’s Erin Burnett confronted Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh Wednesday night asking him what exactly President Donald Trump’s much-talked-about health care plan is and when Americans will see it.

Burnett noted what Trump said at his ABC News town hall Tuesday night about his health care plan and asked Murtaugh, “Is this real or just an empty campaign promise?”

“Of course it’s real,” Murtaugh said, before slamming the Obama administration over Obamacare and “if you like your plan you can keep your plan.”

He defended Trump’s record on health care and said, “I’m not going to get ahead of the White House and their plans for the announcement. I think you heard the chief of staff say I don’t know why anybody would trust Congress to get anything accomplished. They can’t even pass the latest coronavirus relief pack and. So there’s indication that the president will be doing things with executive powers to do that.”

As Murtaugh slammed the health care plan from Joe Biden’s campaign, Burnett jumped in and said, “I understand you don’t like the plan, Tim, but I’m merely pointing out that you don’t have a plan. The president has said for three years he’s going have to a plan. It’s going to be better. I understand the criticisms of Obamacare. We’ve all heard them, we’ve all dealt with it. You got rid of it and there’s been no plan put out to replace it and no specifics. Why is it taking so long? Why is it now going to come right before election day?”

Murtaugh said again he’ll defer to the White House before pointing to what Trump has done already, including on prescription drug prices. He hit Biden again and said, “His plan is a March towards taking away the private health care for 180 million people.”

“You may be correct about that,” Burnett said, “but at least Joe Biden has a plan out there. President Trump has promised one for three years. If there was a plan, we would have seen it by now. Pretty obvious, right?”

Murtaugh continued blasting Biden’s health care plan and said it’s “a march towards socialism,” but Burnett jumped in again and said, “I’m merely going to say I don’t think it’s fair to the conversation where you get to say his plan is bad when you don’t have your own to defend.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]