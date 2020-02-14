CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke tonight with a Nevada caucus site leader with concerns about the system being used in the state ahead of the caucuses next week.

They were supposed to show us the app but they ended up spending the whole day trying to download the app,” he said. “Most people in the room could not.”

Burnett subsequently spoke with DNC Chair Tom Perez, who assured that they’re not using the same app as in Iowa.

He said, “Our goal is to have a caucus that is as low-tech as humanly possible while preserving efficiency.”

Burnett asked about Morrison’s concerns over people not receiving proper training. Perez assured that Nevada will be ready and they’ve learned from Iowa, adding that they’ve had a back-up plan in place.

“Everybody else who needs to be trained will be trained and there will be people in caucus sites or readily available on a phone,” Perez said. “If you have a question, you will feel free to call those people. Again, I have great confidence in the leadership team in Nevada.”

Regarding Iowa, Burnett told Perez they’ve obtained a document showing that “DNC officials played extensive roles in the development of the app that was used in Iowa.”

She went through details on the contract and asked, “How much responsibility do you take for what happened in Iowa?”

“We all succeed together. We all fall short together. And the language you’re referring to is language that we have put in place in contracts to make sure that we are paying attention to cyber security,” Perez responded. “That contract was entered into between the Iowa Democratic Party and shadow. But the language that you’re referring to is something we include because we care about cyber security.”

