CNN’s Camerota Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Nazi Comparison: We ‘Had to Waste Our Precious Time Listening to Her Phony Apology’

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota slammed Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) on Wednesday for making another Nazi comparison after apologizing for similar just three weeks ago.

Greene claimed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden wants to send “medical brown shirts” to people’s doors to order vaccinations.

The “brown shirts” comparison followed Greene’s June apology for making another Nazi-era comparison to decry mask mandates. Greene initially stood by that for a while but apologized after a visit to the Holocaust Museum.

Camerota brought up “that big public mea culpa” before reviewing Greene’s new comments. “That lasted three weeks.”

It is truly a shame that someone at the Holocaust Museum had to waste their precious time giving her a tour, and a shame that the rest of us had to waste our precious time listening to her phony apology.

“I believe in forgiveness, but let’s not make that mistake again,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com