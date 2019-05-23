CNN host Alisyn Camerota grilled White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on President Donald Trump‘s tweet about former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson being “totally ill equipped” — even though Trump was the one who thought he was qualified enough to appoint.

“Rex Tillerson, a man who is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany,” the president tweeted early this morning. “I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!”

Rex Tillerson, a man who is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

Camerota went on to quiz Sanders on Trump’s thought process in hiring Tillerson in the first place: “Now, let’s remember it was President Trump who chose Rex Tillerson as the secretary of state so the idea that he was totally ill-equipped — well, how do you explain that?”

Sanders replied with a non-answer — choosing to avoid the question and focus on how supposedly prepared Trump was for his meeting with Putin:

“Look, the president’s meeting with Putin went extremely well, the president has made clear that having a relationship with Russia is better than not having one. I think everybody can agree on that. That’s a good thing. but at the same time, no one has been tougher. The president has been very well prepared not just for that meeting but the dozens and dozens of meetings that he has had with other foreign leaders.”

“It’s hard to know since no notes are ever released after these meetings and there’s not a transcriber,” Camerota snarked back, to which Sanders exclaimed it “is insane” to suggest “there was no transparency.”

As for Tillerson, the ex-secretary reportedly told lawmakers this week that he believed Putin showed up more prepared than Trump during their appearance together in Germany, adding that while he followed “American values” in his service at the State Department, he is unsure if Trump holds the same convictions to his country.

