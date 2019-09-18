CNN’s Alisyn Camerota confronted Corey Lewandowski on New Day after the former Trump campaign manager testified before the House Judiciary Committee in a chaotic hearing on impeachment.

“By the way, the Mueller report was very clear,” Lewandowski said on CNN, “there was no collusion, there was no obstruction.”

“That’s not what the Mueller report said Corey!” Camerota protested, before asking the pertinent question: “Did you read the Mueller report?”

“No I never did,” Lewandowski confessed. After a pause, Camerota asked: “Then how do you know what it says?”

The report found insufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy of the Trump campaign with Russia, and declined to make a finding on obstruction of justice, despite laying out evidence of attempts by the president to obstruct the investigation.

When Lewandowski challenged Camerota on whether she read the report, she replied that she had, stating, “There were ten different examples of obstruction in there.”

“That’s not what it said,” Lewandowski replied. “Alisyn you’re being disingenuous!”

Camerota eventually put up the instances of possible obstruction on behalf of the president, reading them off as Lewandowski protested. They included the instances that Lewandowski was involved in attempts to stop Jeff Sessions’ recusal and attempts to rein in the probe.

“All of the examples that any regular citizen would have been charged and convicted of if they were not a sitting U.S. president,” Camerota replied. “You know that part right?”

“I don’t know that to be true,” Lewandowski replied.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com