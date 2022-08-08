CNN’s Chris Wallace Unconvinced Biden’s Recent Successes Will Win Over 2024 Doubters on the Left: They’re Ready to Give Him His ‘Gold Watch’

CNN’s Chris Wallace threw some cold water on the Democratic victory lap over President Joe Biden’s recent legislative success, saying he’s “not so sure” those wins will translate politically.

Speaking with CNN’s Kate Bolduan on At This Hour on Monday, Wallace said legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act being pushed through with an evenly split Senate is “pretty darn impressive,” but it’s “questionable” if that wins over Democratic critics.

Bolduan brought up a column by Maureen Dowd at the New York Times in which she argued Biden’s successes should be a reason not to run, rather than a confidence-builder for 2024.

“His inner circle, irritated by stories about concerns over his age and unpopularity, will say this winning streak gives Biden the impetus to run again.The opposite is true. It should give him the confidence to leave, secure in the knowledge that he has made his mark,” Bolduan read from Dowd’s piece.

Wallace appeared to agree, citing a recent CNN poll in which more than 70 percent of Democrats said they were ready for a non-Biden 2024 choice.

“Remember, in the CNN poll of polls, I think it’s 75 percent of Democrats say they would like to see another Democratic nominee for president in 2024. You know, and we’ve seen this in businesses, that, you know, thank you very much for your service. Here’s the gold watch. Enjoy your retirement,” Wallace said.

The former Fox News anchor touted Biden’s successes once more, but suggested his age — he is 79 — is chief among a number of concerns about 2024.

“Whether or not a large percentage of that 75 percent, three-quarters of Democrats are going to say, ‘You know what, I’m excited by the idea of a guy who on next inauguration day would be 82 running for election again,’ I’m not so sure about that,” Wallace said.

