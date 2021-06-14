CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour announced that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and will undergo chemotherapy.

Speaking from her anchor chair in London, Amanpour addressed viewers and spoke of the diagnosis she received during her absence in the last 4 weeks. Amanpour said that she had “successful major surgery to remove it,” and she will undergo “several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long term prognosis.”

As she gave thanks to her CNN colleagues and to her doctors, Amanpour said “I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis. To urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to listen to your bodies, and of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Watch above, via CNN.

