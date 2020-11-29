CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Senator Roy Blunt (R- MO) on Sunday over Republican silence or hedging on the election results as President Donald Trump continues sowing doubt about the results with baseless claims.

Bash asked Blunt if he accepts the fact that Joe Biden’s the President-elect.

“We’re certainly moving forward as if that’s what’s going to happen on January the 20th,” Blunt said.

But he added that “the president wants to see this process play out” and said technically Biden has to be elected president by the electors.

After he referred to the Biden administration as the “likely administration,” Bash again asked, “So is it safe to say you do consider Joe Biden the President-elect?”

Blunt hedged as he reiterated Biden will be the President-elect after the electors vote, remarking, “I think I’m on a list that you’re keeping that… Republican senators haven’t yet acknowledged that there is a President-elect as if that’s a significant thing. It’s just a constant fight about thing.”

“The issue, senator, is that it’s not just a title. It’s that the current president has lost,” Bash responded, “and his allies have lost or withdrawn more than 30 lawsuits since Election Day. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia have certified the votes. And maybe even more importantly, the president is undermining the democratic process by talking about fraud that nobody can find, even judges who look at cases that come before them say is not happening. So that is why that this is an issue.”

Blunt said “we’re about the end of that process” and said you don’t come to a conclusion until the final certifications.

When asked if he’s seen evidence of voter fraud, Blunt said it’s up to the Trump legal team “and at this point they haven’t done it in a way that was acceptable to any court.”

Bash more directly asked if he thinks the election was “rigged,” as the president and some allies have been saying.

“I don’t think it was rigged,” Blunt said, “but I do think there were some things that were done that shouldn’t have been done and I think there was some element of voter fraud as there is in every election, but I don’t have any reason to believe that the numbers are there that would have made that difference.”

After he lamented how in Pennsylvania they didn’t “let people see that they were checking the signatures,” Bash said, “There’s no evidence that people didn’t see signatures.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

