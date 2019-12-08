CNN’s Dana Bash clashed with Congressman Mark Meadows (R- NC) this morning over Ukraine and whether he’s at all troubled by President Donald Trump’s actions.

“The president asked a leader of foreign country to investigate his political rival, so one simple question to start, is that appropriate?” Bash asked.

Meadows immediately said “he didn’t do that” and went after the Democrats for “making accusations about this president” for years.

He said it’s completely appropriate to make sure that “nothing was done wrong in Ukraine.”

Bash said this isn’t about a DOJ investigation, it’s something the president raised with a foreign leader in a phone call. She brought up critiques of the call raised by other Republicans.

Meadows said they’re wrong and argued, “Let’s go to President Zelensky, are you saying that he’s lying, that somehow when we look at that, that somehow president Zelensky of Ukraine is saying that he wasn’t pressured, that somehow he’s lying?”

“Well, he didn’t exactly say that,” Bash said.

“People can Google it,” Meadows responded. “You’re a good journalist but let’s stick with the facts.”

At one point Bash asked him why Republicans didn’t investigate Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma when they had the majority in the House.

“One, I didn’t know about it at the time,” he said.

“It was public information,” Bash said.

Meadows said this is something pretty much everyone didn’t know was happening until recently.

Bash asked, “I think the point that you’re making is — maybe you could also admit that if Joe Biden just went off into the sunset and didn’t decide to run for president, you wouldn’t care.”

“I don’t know that that’s correct,” Meadows said. “Anyone who has had corrupt intent or inappropriate intent, whether it be Joe Biden or anybody else, I’ve been on oversight for four terms now. You know that I go after it.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

