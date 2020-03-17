Many have noticed the notable change in President Donald Trump’s tone in publicly talking about the coronavirus, and on CNN Tuesday, Dana Bash offered some words of praise to the president for that shift.

Trump spoke and took questions at a coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon, after which Bash said, “This was remarkable from the president of the United States, this is a non-partisan — this is an important thing to note and to applaud from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint. He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday… that people need and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty.”

Bash did say it’s likely POTUS was “convinced” to change his tone by others and was encouraged by what his shift means for the public response to the virus:

“The fact that the president has been convinced to be different, whether it was Chris Christie’s op-ed asking him to do it, whether it was Newt Gingrich sitting in Italy watching firsthand what’s happening, or his friends at Fox news who have changed their tone — probably all of the above is what happened. But it is so important to hear him strike that tone of calm and of understanding of how incredibly dire this is.”

