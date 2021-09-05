CNN’s Dana Bash Presses White House Chief of Staff on Americans, Allies ‘Left Behind’ in Afghanistan

CNN’s Dana Bash questioned White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Sunday about the Americans and U.S. allies still in Afghanistan.

Last week President Joe Biden said there are up to 200 Americans still in need of evacuation. Recent reports indicated that thousands and thousands of Afghan allies seeking to evacuate are still there as well.

Bash asked Klain what the status is of all the Americans “left behind” in Kabul after the U.S. withdrawal, and whether any are still there.

“We believe it’s around a hundred,” Klain claimed. “We’re in touch with all of them who we’ve identified on a regular basis.”

He told Bash they will “find ways to get them” out of the country.

Bash brought up “credible reports about the Taliban systematically hunting… down” and killing people who have applied for special immigrant visas (SIVs).

“Have you heard about that, and what is the administration doing about it?” she asked.

“There are all kinds of reports coming in. We’re in close communication with our sources and our contacts in Afghanistan to try to get those SIVs out, to get them out safely,” Klain said. “We are going to get those people — we’ve gotten those people to safety. We’re ultimately going to resettle them in Europe and the United States. And that’s a big part of rescuing that SIV population.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

