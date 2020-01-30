CNN’s Dana Bash Repeatedly Shoots Down Marsha Blackburn’s Trump Defenses

CNN’s Dana Bash dissected Senator Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) talking points in an interview over President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense.

On Thursday, Bash asked Blackburn if she was “comfortable” with Alan Dershowitz’s argument that “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Blackburn insisted Trump was focused on fighting corruption in his Ukraine dealings, though Bash noted that “when the president was talking to the Ukrainian leader, he didn’t use the word corruption at all. He was specifically talking about a political opponent.”

“He talked about burden sharing. He talked about corruption,” Blackburn doubled down. “They had been working on the issue of corruption for a very long time.”

“I’m not sure that’s actually true,” Bash responded, saying “there’s not a lot of evidence” Trump had any interest in corruption until Joe Biden challenged him for the presidency.

Bash continued to disassemble Blackburn’s arguments while the senator praised Republicans for not impeaching former President Barack Obama over the Affordable Care Act.

“There was no allegation that President Obama did any of that for his own personal, political gain,” Bash countered. “You had real policy disagreements.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]