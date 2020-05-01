Former Vice President Joe Biden was grilled by MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski for 15 minutes on Friday morning about the sexual assault claim made against him by Tara Reade. But if he wants the story to go away, he’ll have to do more than that — says one CNN commentator.

Appearing on New Day Friday, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash took no specific issue with Brzezinski’s interview, but did note that the conversation took place in a forum known to be sympathetic to Democrats.

“The interview was very direct,” Bash said. “But it was a home team interview.”

As such, Bash believes the former vice president will have to sit for more interviews, if he wants to move past the issue.

“Hopefully with others will have a chance to also ask questions,” Bash said. “Because if he wants to end this, and if he wants to continue to stay on the plane of, ‘Never happened, I’m here to answer questions, I’m not going to question her motives, but have at it,’ it’s got to continue.”

