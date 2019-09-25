CNN’s Dana Bash was taken aback as she reacted to Rudy Giuliani’s latest comments. She was particularly amazed by the moment where Donald Trump’s personal lawyer said he has already accessed the transcript of the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Giuliani took his ongoing media tour to Fox & Friends on Wednesday as Trump is supposedly about to release an unreacted transcript of his conversation with Zelensky. This phone call, which occurred days after the Trump administration froze millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, will shed light on the whistleblower report saying that the president tried to press a foreign government into launching an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

When Giuliani was asked if he has read the transcript, he answered “let’s say it was read to me.” He continued from there by defending Trump’s actions on the grounds of combating corruption.

CNN monitored the former New York City mayor’s interview, and when Bash appeared on New Day for her take on it, she was astounded that Giuliani (who is not employed by the government) got access to the transcript before Congress.

“Oh my goodness,” Bash began. “I mean, so this goes to the heart of why the people around the president who thought that this whole strategy, political strategy of going into the Ukraine and trying to work through the Ukraine to hurt Joe Biden was a bad one.”

Bash continued to call it stunning that Giuliani got the transcript before anyone from the intelligence or congressional oversight committees got a chance to review it. She also tied this how national security officials are reportedly livid with Giuliani’s clearance to pursue his agenda with Ukraine.

“I shouldn’t even use the word ‘stunning’ given where we are right now and what we have seen with this administration and this president completely shattering norms, but it still behooves us to take a moment and a breath every time we reach a new milestone, and we just reached one. It is pretty incredible that the personal attorney has done so. and it speaks to…the obvious tension between him and the people who do this for a living. Not just the people who do it on a career level, at the State Department, at the National Security Council, but the president’s own political appointees.”

Bash concluded by assessing that Giuliani’s efforts against Biden are an extension of his effort to accuse Democrats of collusion with Ukraine.

Watch above, via Fox News and CNN.

