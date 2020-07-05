CNN’s Dana Bash spoke with Senator Joni Ernst (R- Iowa) Sunday morning and asked her about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In particular, Bash brought up Ernst’s criticism of the previous administration’s handling of Ebola. When she was a candidate for Senate in 2014, Ernst knocked “failed leadership” from both her Democratic opponent and from President Barack Obama.

“Only two people in the US died from Ebola,” Bash said. “Right now there are almost 130,000 Americans dead from coronavirus. So if President Obama showed failed leadership then, do you think President Trump is showing failed leadership now?”

Ernst said that “we all have responsibility in stopping the spread” before talking about the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing.

“We all should do our part to make sure that we are protecting others as well. So this is a virus that’s not going to go away soon. We want to make sure that we are watching this and doing everything that we can as a federal government, including the research and development of therapeutics and vaccinations to make sure that we are doing the right thing as a nation,” she added.

Bash again brought up Ernst’s 2014 comments and asked, “Is the president right now exhibiting failed leadership?”

“No, I think that the president is stepping forward,” Ernst responded, “and we have Vice President Mike Pence that is spearheading the task force efforts on the coronavirus.”

“The pushback that we got from the Democrats when the president did try to shutdown travel from some of those hot spots — it was an extremely difficult environment to operate. You know, we know different today than we did at the beginning of the spread of the virus, and we should continually learn from those efforts and make sure we are doing the right thing by moving our nation forward.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

