Somehow the year is ending with a continuing controversy over President Donald Trump’s brief cameo in Home Alone 2.

As CNN anchor Jessica Dean put it, “How else to end 2019 than with this story?”

To briefly recap, Trump supporters have expressed outrage over the CBC showing Home Alone 2 with the president’s small cameo edited out.

Dean spoke with CNN reporter Daniel Dale this afternoon about how this has become a huge thing, to the point where the president himself was tweeting about it:

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

Dale noted how this isn’t new and the edited version has been airing on CBC since 2014 — with apparent complaints about other scenes being cut out too.

“It was only really this year that people started vociferously complaining about Trump being eliminated in a politicized climate,” he said.

As far as the president weighing in, Dale added, “I think the fact that he mentioned it at all suggests, as we know, that he cares about little slights. He’s a person who’s been sort of gleefully motivated by people mistreating him or in his view mistreating him for years and years.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

