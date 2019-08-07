CNN’s Daniel Dale: Tucker Carlson ‘Either Has No Idea What He’s Talking About’ or Is Deceiving Viewers on White Supremacy

CNN’s Daniel Dale called out Fox News’ Tucker Carlson today for his comments downplaying concerns about white supremacy.

With growing concern about white nationalism and white supremacy after the El Paso shooting, Carlson last night said it’s “not actually a real problem in America” and called it a “hoax” being used to divide people.

Dale told Kate Bolduan, “Tucker Carlson either has no idea what he’s talking about here or is actively deceiving his 3 million viewers a night. You don’t have to trust me on this. You don’t have to trust CNN on this. Listen to what FBI Director Christopher Wray said a couple weeks ago to Congress.”

Recently Wray talked about how “a majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence.”

“The FBI certainly isn’t playing down the threat of jihadist terrorism, but it’s also making clear over and over again that white supremacist or white nationalist terrorism is a serious and growing threat,” Dale said. “And all of the data bears this out.”

Dale went through the data and said even the president himself has acknowledged white extremism is a problem.

“And so to make the claim that Tucker Carlson made, you not only have to ignore 22 people killed in El Paso, you have to ignore law enforcement and President Trump himself,” he added.

Bolduan said the fact Carlson’s claim needed to be fact-checked “is like we’re living in a two plus two equals five reality.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

