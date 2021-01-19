CNN political director David Chalian had some words of praise for President-elect Joe Biden for the nationwide Covid-19 memorial that took place earlier Tuesday night.

The Biden inaugural committee hosted a somber nationwide Covid-19 memorial to mark the deaths of over 400,000 Americans from the virus over the past year.

The memorial received a lot of praise for the acknowledgement of this monumental loss by the incoming administration.

Chalian said it showed a stark contrast with the Trump administration:

“Those lights that are shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial along the reflecting pool, it’s almost extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America. It was a moment where the new president came to town and sort of convened the country in this moment of remembrance, outstretching his arms.”

He compared that to the video of “a disgraced president on his way out at his lowest point” released earlier today.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]