CNN’s David Chalian Says Election Day Senate Results Unlikely as Battleground States Count Votes: ‘Pack Your Patience’

CNN political director David Chalian warned voters not to expect election-day results in the fight for the Senate as key battleground states count mail-in ballots.

Chalian noted the states which will decide which party controls the upper chamber of Congress are likely to again experience delays in tabulating all votes by the end of the day next Tuesday.

He looked back at the contested 2020 election and focused on Georgia, where then-President Donald Trump had an early lead over then-candidate Joe Biden.

After Georgia’s absentee ballots were all counted – four days after the 2020 election – Trump narrowly lost the state. The former president has claimed since that he was cheated out of a win.

He and members of his campaign made similar claims in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada when election night leads disappeared in those states and he was denied re-election.

Chalian said Trump’s early lead shrank throughout the evening and for days afterward in Georgia because Republicans are more likely than Democrats to vote in person and on election day. Those ballots are counted before absentee ballots, which Democrats are more likely to cast.

Chalian explained why Trump’s lead disappeared in each of the states Trump contested.

“Because the mail vote was taking a while to get counted and that was where most of Biden’s votes were,” he said.

Those same states, with the exception of Michigan, will each play a role Tuesday in which party controls the Senate for the second half of Biden’s term in office.

According to Chalian, voters should be patient for results, which could take days.

“Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, all of those states, they will determine control and all of them tend to take a while to count their votes, so pack your patience,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

