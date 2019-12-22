CNN’s David Gergen Cautions Nancy Pelosi of ‘Double-Edged Sword’ in Holding Back Impeachment

CNN analyst David Gergen cautioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate, saying she’s holding a “double-edged sword.”

“Pelosi has been masterful in the past months dealing with the issues,” Gergen told Ana Cabrera on CNN Newsroom Sunday evening. “But now she has what we might call a double-edged sword. One edge of that sword: she’s arguing persuasively that the White House has shut down the possibility of getting documents and witnesses. … And therefore the full facts haven’t come out and Democrats are entitled to have the full facts if they’ll have a trial. That’s a legitimate argument.”

“On the other hand, there’s the other side of the sword, Ana: the Democrats have been arguing all this time ‘hustle up, hustle up we have to hurry.’ And now they have the impeachment done, they are saying ‘slow down, we’re not sure we’ll send the articles.’ You can maintain that for a short period of time, I do not think it’s a sustainable position over a long period of time,” he continued.

“A double-edged sword cuts both ways,” Gergen surmised.

Cabrera was asking the former presidential adviser to respond to a point made by Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short, who had a contentious interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

