CNN analyst David Gergen told anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Scuitto that he thinks dealing with climate change is a “moral imperative,” warning of massive floods if it is not addressed.

Gergen said he took a recent trip to Greenland that prompted a change in perspective.

“I went there thinking it was a practical imperative to deal with climate change. I came away feeling it’s a moral imperative. When you see what’s happening in Greenland, it is an early set of signals about what’s going to happen to the globe,” he said.

“There’s a growing danger that the icecap will melt in Greenland and we’ll have — there won’t be a big icecap in the summer,” Gergen said. “The net result of that is that we’re going to have a rise in sea levels, added to other sources of new water, higher water. We could have cities in the United States engulfed in floods. So it’s serious.”

Gergen also previewed an upcoming seven-hour marathon of town halls on climate change on CNN with the Democratic presidential candidates

“The intergovernmental panel on climate change, which reports to the U.N., they reported in 2018 that we have 12 years from 2018, until 2030, to either address this or we’re going to have irreversible damage,” Gergen said. “Those years are now starting to click off. And Democrats will tell you, I think one of the things they’ll tell you tonight, OK, we have 12 years. If you re-elect Donald Trump, by the time he’s out, we’ll only have six years left.”

Watch above, via CNN.

