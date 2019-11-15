CNN’s David Gergen said today that today has to be President Donald Trump’s “worst day” as POTUS this far.

The CNN panel was discussing the new revelations in the opening statement from David Holmes, an aide to Bill Taylor, about a call he overheard between Gordon Sondland and the president about Ukraine.

John Dean said Sondland is going to be an important witness, remarking, “I really cannot believe he’s not spending this weekend with his attorneys. He’s got the potential of perjury. We don’t know if that happened, but it’s certainly a potential.”

Anderson Cooper remarked that Sondland could end up getting thrown under the bus.

Gergen said, “This has to be the worst day of the presidency so far for Donald Trump.”

“I thought after Yovanovitch testified today, in a very compelling way, that itself was a dramatic story, it injected a lot of drama into these proceedings,” he said.

He brought up Trump’s tweet going after Yovanovitch during the hearing before expressing shock at the bluntness of Sondland’s language in this call.

