CNN’s David Gergen said Sunday it could be a problem for former President Donald Trump if his impeachment trial legal strategy is pushing his “fantasyland” election claims.

On Saturday news broke that the five defense attorneys who were going to be representing Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial have left. One source described this as a “mutual decision,” but according to CNN the strategy Trump wanted them to argue was that the election was stolen and not focus as much on the process arguments about the constitutionality of the trial.

Of course, the baseless claim of a stolen election is what riled up the mob of Trump supporters in the first place, and Gergen said this just “underscores he is still living in fantasyland.”

“He’s being charged with count A and he is trying to say, no, count A is irrelevant. Let’s talk about count R… As if he is above the law, still,” Gergen said.

He said this whole legal search has been “a disaster” from the beginning and noted that the former president should theoretically be able to get “titans of the law” to defend him.

“Right now, I don’t know, this sounds like we’re going to have a farcical trial, that the president’s team won’t be prepared,” Gergen added.

