CNN’s David Gregory Knocks Jared Kushner’s ‘Pity Party for His Father’: Chris Christie is Right

Former New Jersey governor and US attorney Chris Christie prosecuted Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner‘s father, and he recently trashed the elder Kushner when talking about his run-ins with the President’s son-in-law. He said, “I mean, if a guy hires a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law and videotapes it, and then sends the videotape to his sister, to attempt to intimidate her from testifying before a grand jury, do I really need any more justification than that? I mean, it’s one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted when I was U.S. attorney!”

On CNN this afternoon, Brianna Keilar discussed Christie’s comments and his beef with the younger Kushner while they were both still in Trumpworld.

“Look, it’s his father, he loves him, obviously he’s gonna have a reaction to what happened to him. But let’s just put that aside for a second and be more dispassionate about it,” David Gregory said.

He continued to say that Charles Kushner pled guilty because had it gone to trial, “it could have been worse for him.”

“So this, like, pity party for his father––sorry,’ Gregory said. “I mean, he was the US attorney, he’s damn right, he ought to stand up and say why he pursued that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com